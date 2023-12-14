M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 26,001 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,001 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $228.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.