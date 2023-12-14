The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Raised by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $297.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.54 and a 200-day moving average of $283.99. The company has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

