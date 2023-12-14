DecisionPoint Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 660,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,108 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 9.4% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned 0.46% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $18,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DFAI opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.