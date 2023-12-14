Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2,956.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 573,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,570 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $75.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

