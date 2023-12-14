Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $574,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2 %

CI stock opened at $297.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.99. The company has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $336.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.