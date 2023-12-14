Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.8% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $163.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

