Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 750 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $215.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

