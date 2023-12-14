Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys Shares of 27,500 Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,988,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 402,145 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,344,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 281,683 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 677,284 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 185,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.18. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 272.30%. The business had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total value of $20,241,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,238,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,712,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total value of $20,241,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,238,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,712,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $69,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,864,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,669,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,283,088 shares of company stock worth $22,234,685 in the last ninety days. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.