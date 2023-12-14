Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $811.41. 59,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,352. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $640.92 and a fifty-two week high of $824.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $763.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $766.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $833.26.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

