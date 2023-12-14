Unison Advisors LLC Buys 165 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.41.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $2,460,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:COF opened at $127.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $127.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

