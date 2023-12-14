Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.47. 2,433,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,632,340. The company has a market capitalization of $146.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $83.09. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

