Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 305 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,064,642,000 after acquiring an additional 88,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,362,000 after acquiring an additional 119,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $978,808,000 after acquiring an additional 60,733 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,829,000 after acquiring an additional 104,774 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,994,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded down $7.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $318.96. 141,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,334. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.00 and a twelve month high of $329.83. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.42.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

