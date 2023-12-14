Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,992,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,320,000 after acquiring an additional 869,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,087,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,530,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,777,000 after acquiring an additional 777,267 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.60. 2,515,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,647,075. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.08.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1008 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

