Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 454 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after buying an additional 3,393,875 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MetLife by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 42,754.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.