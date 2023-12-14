Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,238,000 after purchasing an additional 66,799 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 105,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.09. 439,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,358. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

