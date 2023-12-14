Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $164.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.86.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

