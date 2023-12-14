Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 199 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,873 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 0.4% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $117.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.61.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

