Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $342.22. 252,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,423. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.84.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

