Unison Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises about 0.5% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $46,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Lennar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $147.50 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $147.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.99 and its 200 day moving average is $119.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.72.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

