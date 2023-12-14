Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 0.4% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,352,000 after buying an additional 377,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,363,000 after buying an additional 1,611,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $107.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

