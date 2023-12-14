Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 1,191 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,081,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.