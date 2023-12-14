Unison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after buying an additional 110,982 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

