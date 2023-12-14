Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Raised by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $80.26.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.66.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,809,474.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

