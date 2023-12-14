International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. International Paper’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

