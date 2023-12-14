CEEK VR Trading 8.4% Higher This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $44.27 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00017236 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,547.84 or 1.00054349 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011236 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003573 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05528237 USD and is up 4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $2,687,945.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

