Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 304 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up 0.8% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $127.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.81. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.43.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

