Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Holdings Trimmed by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,702 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 799,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 645,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150,222 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after acquiring an additional 52,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 146,439 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $665.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

