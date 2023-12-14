2,450 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock opened at $216.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.91. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.80 and a 12 month high of $216.27. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

