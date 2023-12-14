Sanders Morris Harris LLC Trims Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 69.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 297.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 996,677 shares of company stock worth $19,435,499. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

