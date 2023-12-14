Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $757,000 Investment in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 210.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Carriage Services Price Performance

Carriage Services stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $90.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

