Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,350,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,014,000 after acquiring an additional 256,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.9 %

SCI stock opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $638,396.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,477 shares of company stock worth $9,831,117. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

