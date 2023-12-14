Sanders Morris Harris LLC Grows Stock Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 410,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.16% of Precigen worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 1,291.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 2,259,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 198.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,457,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Precigen by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Precigen by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 39.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 745,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Precigen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dean J. Mitchell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 356,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,138.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,257.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precigen

(Free Report)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.

Featured Articles

