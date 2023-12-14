Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $176.39 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $179.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.84.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

