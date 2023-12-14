Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 929,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after acquiring an additional 479,748 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 494.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,560,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

NYSE HRL opened at $32.62 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 77.40%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

