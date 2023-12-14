Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $7.20 Million Stake in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,179,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,232 shares during the period. Reservoir Media comprises approximately 2.4% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Reservoir Media worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSVR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Reservoir Media by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Reservoir Media by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Reservoir Media Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RSVR opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $423.86 million, a P/E ratio of -320.34, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Reservoir Media had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.