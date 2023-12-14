Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 85,000 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.16% of Precigen worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Precigen during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Precigen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after buying an additional 46,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Precigen

In related news, Director Dean J. Mitchell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 356,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,138.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Precigen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 54.48% and a negative net margin of 1,257.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precigen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.

