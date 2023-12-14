Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 527.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after buying an additional 149,309 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its position in Service Co. International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Service Co. International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 34,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $2,103,851.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,668,452.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,477 shares of company stock worth $9,831,117. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $68.67 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

