Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) is Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,232 shares during the quarter. Reservoir Media comprises approximately 2.4% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Reservoir Media worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,821,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

RSVR stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $423.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.34, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. Reservoir Media had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

