Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires Shares of 14,500 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Wynn Resorts makes up about 0.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 168.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 519 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,115.76 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average is $96.40.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.