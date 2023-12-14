Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $8.89 Million Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital comprises approximately 3.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 40.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 57.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

