Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases New Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Wynn Resorts accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 519 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,115.76 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,250.16%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.