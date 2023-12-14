Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 172.1% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of -131.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $84.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.52.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $482,442.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800,608 shares in the company, valued at $108,180,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $482,442.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800,608 shares in the company, valued at $108,180,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 834,824 shares of company stock worth $58,018,717. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.35.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

