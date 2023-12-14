Sanders Morris Harris LLC Increases Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Comstock Resources accounts for about 0.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Comstock Resources worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556,426 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,292 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRK opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $376.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

CRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

