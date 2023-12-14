Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires Shares of 26,790 Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter worth about $356,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSV. StockNews.com lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Carriage Services from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

CSV opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $389.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $90.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

