Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Comstock Resources comprises about 0.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.07% of Comstock Resources worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,505,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,269,000 after buying an additional 393,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,911,000 after buying an additional 1,660,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after buying an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,075,000 after buying an additional 691,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,748,000 after buying an additional 329,099 shares in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $376.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

