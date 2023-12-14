Unison Advisors LLC Sells 996 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Unison Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEV stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $25.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

