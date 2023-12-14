Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 3,798 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,114,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

