Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Decreases Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,459 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

