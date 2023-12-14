Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $676,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,004 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,075,000 after purchasing an additional 204,718 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EPD opened at $26.35 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

View Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.