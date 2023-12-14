Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,000,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2,421.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,420,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average of $75.59. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $90.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

